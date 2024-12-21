Fmr. Harris Surrogate: Biden Hasn’t Been ‘Cognitively Fit’ for ‘Years’, My Relative Said ‘We’re F-ed’ After Meeting Him

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” former Kamala Harris Campaign Surrogate Lindy Li stated that President Joe Biden “has not been cognitively fit to assume the duties of the Oval Office for a number of years now,” and that one of her relatives reacted to meeting the President earlier this year by stating, “we’re f-ed.”

Li said, “[L]et’s just be very honest what’s happening here, the President has not been cognitively fit to assume the duties of the Oval Office for a number of years now, and it breaks my heart to say it. Because I know President Biden, and I love the man, but he is in no shape or form able to carry out the duties that the commander-in-chief requires, and it’s just devastating. And we saw that confirmed by The Wall Street Journal exposé yesterday, and also many exposés in The New York Times, in The Washington Post over and over again, how his inner circle is actively covering for him and stepping up to the plate because he simply cannot. And I hosted him on May 1 here in D.C., and I remember one of my family members saying, after interacting with President Biden, they said, oh, we’re blank, we’re f-ed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett