Fmr. Harris Surrogate: Joe Biden’s Trying to Burn Things Down at Jill’s Urging on the Way Out

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” former Kamala Harris Campaign Surrogate Lindy Li said she believes that President Joe Biden is burning things down at the urging of First Lady Jill Biden and cited him coming out against stock trading by members of Congress.

Host Kevin Corke asked, “This is from the Daily Mail, this is a piece from Emily [Goodin], very interesting, the headline reads, in part, ‘How Vengeful Jill Biden Is Urging ‘Depressed’ Joe to ‘Burn the Whole Thing Down’ in Their Final Days’, it reads in part, ‘Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington, D.C. with such misguided resentment that I can’t imagine she [isn’t] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment.’ That, according to an insider. Lindy, to you first, 15 seconds each, roughly, your thoughts on what Emily Goodin had to say.”

Li responded, “She’s totally right. And we can see that happen when Joe forcibly came out and cited insider trading. It took him 50 years to get to that point, but you know why he did that? Because he still has a bone to pick with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). He’s still very angry that he got summarily pushed aside, and he’s finally saying that no one in Congress should be able to trade on the inside information, and you know who’s notorious for that? Nancy Pelosi.”

