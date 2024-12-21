FNC’s Pergram: Speaker Johnson ‘on Thin Ice’ After Spending Bill

Friday, after the House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to fund the government until March by a margin of 366-34, Fox News congressional correspondent explained why the vote could be a sign of trouble for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Despite the lop-sided margin, the Johnson-led effort required Democrats to join Republicans for passage.

“The shutdown spectacle caused problems for House Speaker Mike Johnson,” Pergram explained during Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.” “He’s now on thin ice, especially after he negotiated the massive 1,500-page bill with Democrats. The House votes for Speaker on January 3.”

Pergram said it could require multiple rounds for the thin GOP majority to elect a House Speaker early next year.

However, he said President-elect Donald Trump could play a role.

“My last question is, Speaker Johnson, should he feel secure about the vote for him to get that job for at least another two years?” fill-in host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Well, you heard what [Rep.] Cory Mills said there. I don’t know that there’s somebody who could beat him, but it’s going to be a very challenging vote come January 3,” Pergram replied. “The reason is you have to get an outright majority of all members casting ballots for somebody by name. He can lose one vote. And I would not be surprised if this were to go to a second or third round on January 3. It went to 15 rounds with Kevin McCarthy almost two years ago. We don’t think that’s going to happen.

And if President-elect Trump, obviously supports Speaker Johnson, that’s going to be the Speaker of the House,” he added.

