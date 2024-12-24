GOP Rep. Tenney on Subway Burning: Penny Case Had ‘Chilling Effect’ on People Helping

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) discussed the suspected murder of a woman on the New York City subway and argued that the prosecution of Daniel Penny has had “a chilling effect” on people coming to the aid of others in dangerous situations.

Tenney said, “Now, who would you rather have? Would you rather have this guy running around setting innocent women on fire or a former Marine, Daniel Penny, who was saving people, seeing a violent person, and protecting lives? And, thankfully, he was found innocent by a jury of his peers.”

After host John Roberts referenced people standing there during the burning attack, Tenney stated that the Penny prosecution “certainly has a chilling effect. I don’t know if that’s a little bit of New York City or people don’t feel confident enough to help themselves. But that’s why we have to have dangerous people out of the way. That’s the major role of government is to keep us safe in our streets and our subways as we have a free society and that’s why we have police and that’s why this is — all of the fallout from the defund police movement started by AOC and others, this is what you get. You get unsafe streets, unsafe cities and demoralizing the police and making people think they’re the enemy and relying on Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny is not the answer. And that’s not the solution. Look, I think that this is, definitely, as you say, having a chilling effect.”

