Fmr Dem Rep. Rose: GOP House Majority Will Need Consent of Hakeem Jeffries to Get Anything Done

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) claimed Wednesday on “MSNBC Reports” that the Republican Majority in the House would have to make deals with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to pass any legislation.

Guest host Yamiche Alcindor said, “How big of a role do you expect President-elect Trump to play in the speakership vote?”

Rose said, “All evidence points to Donald Trump actually liking Speaker Johnson as a person. So it makes it increasingly less likely he will rock the boat here. There are larger political dynamics in the Republican Party at play than just Speaker Johnson in fact, than even just Donald Trump. We have to remember, there were 38 Republicans that just stood up, a matter of a week or two ago, in open defiance of Donald Trump when it came to voting for this CR because they didn’t want to vote for continued increased government spending.”

He added, “They did that in open rebellion and opposition to Donald Trump even though they consider themselves the center of this MAGA base. This was the same group of people that pushed Kevin McCarthy out. It’s why in many ways the only way that this very slim Republican majority is going to be a able to get anything done that is productive in any way, shape or form in the House that could pass a filibuster in the Senate, remember, that’s 60 votes, is going to be with the consent of Hakeem Jefferies and the rest of the Democratic members of Congress, or at least a majority of those members. Doesn’t matter if that’s Speaker Johnson or any other speaker. Those same dynamics will be in place because you have the 20 or 30 members of the Republican House that basically want to burn the house down. That’s their nature, does not matter who the speaker is.”

