Homan on Missing Migrant Kids: We’ll Work on Rescuing and Reuniting, ‘Deal with the Immigration Consequences Later’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan stated that the Trump administration will attempt to locate and rescue as many missing migrant children as possible and “We’ll deal with the immigration consequences later, we’ve got to get these kids back with their families, and we’ve got to make sure they’re protected.”

Homan said, “[U]nder the Trump administration, we had a DNA testing. We vetted everybody in the household, not just the sponsor…to make sure there wasn’t a gang member or a child predator living in that household. So, this isn’t incompetence, this isn’t mismanagement, this is by design, this is about moving as many people into this country as possible, because they see a future political benefit in all of this. Do I think they meant to put [children in harm’s way]? I don’t know that. I have my suspicions. But what they did is harming hundreds of thousands of children, and I’ll tell you right now, some of these children, we’re never going to find. Some of these children are dead. Some of these children are living a life of hell every day.”

He continued, “But we’re going to do everything we can to rescue as many as we can and get them back to their families. We’ll deal with the immigration consequences later, we’ve got to get these kids back with their families, and we’ve got to make sure they’re protected.”

