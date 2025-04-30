Watch: Michelle Obama Tells Marlon Wayans He’s a ‘Role Model for Dealing with a Child That’s Transgender’

Michelle Obama rolled out her latest podcast interview on Wednesday, with actor-comedian Marlon Wayans, and the former first lady praising the Scary Movie star “for being a role model for dealing with a child that’s transgender” is already raising eyebrows.

Obama told the White Chicks star she’s “proud” of how he’s handled a situation in which, as he put it in 2023, having “a daughter that transitioned into a son.”

“And that’s, you know, that warms my heart, particularly as a black man, um, you know; would you care to share that journey?” Obama asked Wayans.

Wayans goes unto say that his daughter’s transition taught him about unconditional love. “When they went through the transition, I went through a transition.”

However, it was Michelle Obama’s phrasing of her question that quickly kicked off a flurry of mockery on social media.

Malik Obama, the Kenyan-American businessman, staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and paternal half-brother of President Barack Obama, was among the first to fire off a razor-sharp pun.

“Black man Michelle or black man person being interviewed?” Malik said quoting Michelle.

While Michelle Obama’s podcast is reportedly struggling to sustain the stout audience share it amassed after launching earlier this year, she certainly knows how to garner earned media. Just this week, she made headlines after saying President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration keeps her “up at night.”