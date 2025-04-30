Exclusive: House Republicans Applaud Trump’s Border, Tariff Accomplishments in First 100 Days

WASHINGTON, DC — House Republicans touted President Donald Trump’s accomplishments at the U.S.-Mexico border and his success at getting dozens of countries to the trade negotiation table as his biggest wins during his first 100 days in office in exclusive interviews with Breitbart News this week.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) said there are a “bunch of major accomplishments” that should be pointed out but said it all starts with the president’s display of “strength.”

“You’re talking about strength on the international stage and strength in domestic policy, both,” the congressman told Breitbart News in the U.S. Capitol on Monday. “If you look at the international stage and what he’s doing to set a standard of leadership, we have 75 plus countries now coming to the table willing to negotiate tariff deals — all of whom understand and recognize that they need to treat the United States more fairly.”

WATCH — Senate GOP Leaders Speak on Trump’s First 100 Days:

Expanding on Trump’s strength on the international front, Moran added that he has put “fear” into “bad-acting” countries such as Iran that cannot get away with what they could during the Biden administration.

“He’s also helped on the international stage with a number of bad-acting countries that I think actually fear what could come out of the White House if they continue to act in a bad way. Iran is one of those examples,” he stated. “And I think Iran really fears the reprisal that would come from President Trump if they act as they did under President Biden.”

Moran said Trump’s biggest show of strength on the domestic side has been “securing America’s border,” bringing up how there has already been a more than 90 percent decrease in border encounters from March 2024.

“March 2024 to this March, almost 250,000 down to about 27 or so thousand in one month. That 90 percent decrease is incredible, and that shows what the will of a president can do if he’s going to enforce the rule of law… So strength would be the way I would characterize the first 100 days.”

The Texas Republican and former county judge also mentioned how his home state spent approximately $11 billion “to help secure the border when the federal government was not doing that” under former President Joe Biden, so he would like to see a reimbursement for that.

“In Northeast Texas where I’m from, we’re not physically located along the border, but we see drug activity, cartel activity, trafficking activity, we see all of that up In Northeast Texas, just like you would along the border counties themselves,” Moran explained. “And so I think our local law enforcement are glad to have, finally, federal partners that are willing to enforce rule of law and take the burden off of them.”

Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC) shared similar sentiments, saying it is “easy” to quickly identify what Trump’s biggest accomplishment since returning to office is: “The border.”

“Finally stopping the flow of millions of illegal immigrants from across the world… I had the opportunity before I was in Congress, when I was the speaker of the State House of North Carolina, to go to the border on three different occasions. And I saw the absolute goat rodeo that was there under Joe Biden,” the congressman told Breitbart News. “So it’s been great to finally see… We’re seeing how they’re working for the reduction of the fentanyl that is coming across.”

WATCH — Karoline Leavitt Shows Insane Drop in Border Crossings Under Trump vs. Last Year of Biden:

According to the congressman, the dramatic decrease in border crossing “cannot be overstated.”

When asked what Trump’s “most underrated” accomplishment from his first 100 days has been, Moore said “the president has been sold short, in some cases, by some of the mainstream media when it comes to the trade policy.”

“And I know it’s tough, and I don’t expect that the president’s gonna get it 100 percent right every turn,” the North Carolina Republican explained. “I mean, this is complex. We, for over 30 years, had most of our manufacturing, not all, but most of our manufacturing, outsourced to China.”

“And we know that China does not wish well on the United States, so I applaud the fact he’s taken a tough stance there,” Moore continued, before saying he is glad that Trump is negotiating with allies of the U.S. “I applaud the fact that maybe they’re doing a second look at the tariffs as it relates particularly to the Western Hemisphere, a lot of our allies, because I think we have a lot of common interests there.”

From his constituency, the congressman said he has heard “widespread support” on Trump’s border policies while the Democrats prioritize illegal migrants and Latin American gang members.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) recently led the charge to El Salvador to advocate for the return of deported illegal migrant and suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, garnering backlash from Republicans and support from fellow Democrats.

WATCH — Karoline Leavitt Appalled by Media Championing Deported Alleged MS-13 Member:

Soon after the senator’s taxpayer-funded trip, four House Democrats took their own vacation to the Central American country to “pressure” the Trump administration into releasing Abrego Garcia, who is also an alleged domestic abuser, according to his wife.

“But the other thing is, I think the Democrats are so desperate,” Moore argued. “They’re just floundering right now. They’re just, I mean, when their idea of leadership is cozying up with illegal immigrant gang members, I mean, what in the world? They have just lost their way.”

Fellow North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Harris stated that Trump’s “most significant victory” thus far is how he has kept his promises to the American people.

“Well, I think if you look at the overall picture, his most significant victory would be that he has hit the ground running and is fulfilling the promises he made,” the freshman congressman said. “You know, President Trump has always been that unique. He’s not a politician because he’s unique in the sense that he believes promises made, promises kept, and he has always maintained that from the beginning.”

But, Trump’s “greatest victory, without question, has been what he’s done at the border,” Harris added.

Also touting the stunning drop in border crossings, the congressman said, “I mean, he set out that was a top priority. He said it in every rally. He said it in every speech. ‘We’re going to make things happen at the border.’ And he has.”

WATCH — “Illegal Immigration Is Not a Victimless Crime”: Homan Details the Horrors He’s Seen of Open Borders:

When asked about what his constituency thinks of Trump’s progress so far, House Committee on Small Business Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) said “they’re excited” with his follow-through on tackling government waste, fraud, and abuse:

My district, and frankly, the state of Texas, loves President Trump. He’s doing everything he said he would do on the stump or during the campaign. They recognize that. They’re happy when they see less government rather than more government. They’re reminded about the waste, fraud and abuse that everybody thought was out there, but he’s began to uncover it with DOGE. They’re excited about tax cuts. They’re excited about less regulations… So they’re very supportive of him.

On “underrated” achievements by Trump, Williams said the president’s job at bringing “our status back in the world” as a powerhouse country has been underreported.

“He’s begun to do that. And our friends trust us again,” the chairman stated.

Another Texas Republican, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, could not stress enough how much her constituency in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs appreciates what Trump has done with the border and economy:

They’re looking at the success that he has had at the border — 94 percent decrease in crossings from this time compared to last year. They’re looking at economic growth, whether it’s decreased the price of eggs by 56 percent, looking at some of the fuel costs being the lowest since pre-pandemic, looking at the billions of dollars that private industries now are investing in the U.S. — those things are all positive. So I think what we’re hearing from my constituents is they are very grateful that they have a person who’s willing to move at record pace to be able to accomplish the goals that he campaigned on, and to make them a reality.

The congresswoman also praised Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s border czar who is largely responsible for such a staggering reduction in illegal migration since the president re-entered office.

“I think Tom Homan has done a phenomenal job. I think they are attacking him because he’s being so successful,” remarked Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving, Texas.

“I think you’ve got Democrats who are [making] personal attacks on him and the administration, because, quite honestly, their goal was to have as many people across our country illegally to be able to fill the spots of blue areas that were losing populations so that they could maintain political control,” she theorized. “This was all about political dominance.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.