Watch: Jon Stewart’s Anti-Trump Opening Monologue Suffers Embarrassing Blackout for 11 Minutes

Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show suddenly went black for eleven minutes Monday, leaving fans scratching their heads at the sudden disappearance of the show.

Stewart was engaged in his usual histrionic ravings about Trump, this time recounting his first 100 days in office, when the show suddenly disappeared leaving a black screen.

The show remained off the air for eleven minutes as Comedy Central technicians raced behind the scenes to correct the issue.

Viewers on satellite and on cable — such as on MTV and CMT — suffered through the missing minutes. Viewers on DirecTV, Hulu, and Xfinity also reported the outage. However, the missing bit was posted in its entirety on Youtube and the full show with no interruption is available on Paramount+.

Unsurprisingly, the sudden disappearance right when Stewart was once again on the attack against President Trump spurred a tidal wave of conspiracy theories about the show being “censored,” Late Nighter reported.

Conspiracy-minded leftists flooded social media with theories and accusations:

