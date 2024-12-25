Max Rose: Nature of MAGA Base Is ‘Very Angry, Aggressive,’ ‘Facts Be Damned’

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) claimed Wednesday on “MSNBC Reports” that the “nature’ of the MAGA base was “very angry, aggressive” and disregarded facts.

Guest host Yamiche Alcindor said, “So, congressman, what do you make of this support for Matt Gaetz among Trump allies and do you think he will be able to really have a run for office especially after now this report comes out with all of these allegations?”

Rose said, “This is pretty sick and disturbing thing to think about. That, one, there could be clear evidence that someone did these things while they were a member of Congress with that significant personal responsibility but also that they could have a political future thereafter. That speaks to two things. one, the nature of the current MAGE base, which is not the nature of the general political voting populous, but the nature of this kind of very angry, aggressive political base that just wants to see someone continue to fight and push back against the establishment, facts be damned.”

He added, “In the end I don’t see a political future for this guy because Donald Trump seems to be in many ways a singular political character. And, you know, who knows if anyone can replicate his type of political comeback, his type of political resurgence. It seems much more likely that Matt Gaetz is resigned to a brief year doing cameo hits for 400, 500 bucks a bop and manufacturing into political obscurity.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN