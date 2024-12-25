Senate Intel. Chair: Even Civilian Drones from China Are Risks, Can Be Controlled by CCP

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Tuesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that drones that are used by civilians are still a danger if they use Chinese software.

Warner said, “If that software is being originated in China and controlled, ultimately, by the Communist Party of China, at any point, that drone could become a liability.”

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian then stated, “Congress has passed a bipartisan bill that paves the way to ban the sale of Chinese-made drones in the U.S., including consumer models used by millions of Americans. After a year, sales of new Chinese drones would likely be halted. But existing ones could still be used.”

He then played a clip of Warner stating, “We’re all going to be safer if these drones are made somewhere other than, at the end of the day, controlled, ultimately, by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Dilanian also stated that the concern is that data gathered by the drones could be sent to China.

