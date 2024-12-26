Hamas Hostage’s Father: Trump Brought What Was ‘Missing’ to Talks, Deal’s Now Closer

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Ruby Chen, whose son, Itay Chen, is believed to have been killed in the October 7 attack, and, if so, has had his body held in Gaza, praised President-Elect Donald Trump’s vow that Hamas will pay if they don’t release hostages by stating that this sort of language was missing “And with that sentence comes a lot of empowerment. All of the players in this negotiation understand that and are now moving closer to a deal.”

Chen said, “One, of course, we’re very thankful to President-Elect Trump for the statement on social media. We were missing that type of language. That said, it is unacceptable and there will be hell to pay if the hostages are not out by January 20. And with that sentence comes a lot of empowerment. All of the players in this negotiation understand that and are now moving closer to a deal. And Mr. Boehler, he has been successful in the Middle East and he has been able to…close the gap of parties that have been far away from one another. We hope and believe that he could do that again.”

He continued, “And the President-Elect’s statement showing that the fact that U.S. hostages are taken and kept, who takes U.S. citizens and can get away [with] that? You need to make that stop. And if not, it’ll just happen again and again and again. So, this madness of taking U.S. citizens, any place in the world, must stop. And I believe that President-Elect Trump with his statement will put an end to it and Mr. Boehler has the ability now to bring a deal home with the existing administration supporting, but getting it done. And if these U.S. citizens, these seven U.S. citizens are not out by January 20, then, yeah, we expect things to look much different than they have been until now.”

