Mike Slater: These 3 Rhetorical Expressions Are Causing Our Cultural Malaise

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Breitbart News Daily” host Mike Slater discussed the danger of relativism in culture.

Slater said, “[T]here are three cultural expressions that people use all the time without even knowing it that are just wrong: Who are you to say? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and my truth. So, the ancient wisdom is you look for the good, the beautiful, and the true. So, we have the exact opposite of all of these.”

