Dem NY State Sen.: People Don’t Trust Us Because We Misled Them on the Economy

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D), who is also running to be the chair of the Democratic National Committee, stated that the Democratic Party has an issue because the American people don’t trust Democrats and that this happened because “over the past four years, we were telling people the economy was doing well, when, in fact, when they went to the supermarket, they saw for themselves, it was not.”

Skoufis said, [relevant remarks begin around 38:40] “[W]ithin the party, broadly speaking, we need a national Democratic Party that addresses this trust gap, this reputational deficit that I think we’ve developed, unfortunately, whereby, over the past four years, we were telling people the economy was doing well, when, in fact, when they went to the supermarket, they saw for themselves, it was not.”

He continued, “We’ve got to be speaking to the issues that they care about, not running away from them and pivoting and trying to convince them whatever is in our mind on our agenda.”

