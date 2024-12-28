NYT’s Brooks: I Agree More with Musk, Vivek, But You Have to Secure Border First

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he sides more with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in the debate over immigration, “you’ve got to secure the border if you want the American people to support immigration.”

Brooks said, “I’m more on the Ramaswamy-Elon Musk side. But I have to say they’re unbelievably condescending in the way they express themselves, like, calling people ignorant, Ramaswamy saying, you people don’t know how to raise your kids, basically.”

Later, he added, “I think if you want to have an American populace that supports immigration, you have to control your borders. We’ve seen that in Germany. We’ve seen that all around the world. And so, the fact that it seems out of control to people, a lot of people say, what’s going on here? And then we’ve had, frankly, immigration policies that allow those of us in the educated class to have cheap labor, but a lot of people who are working and competing for those people for those jobs, they feel we are ignoring the plight of them as other people come in and take their jobs. And so, there’s a class angle here. But — so, you’ve got to secure the border if you want the American people to support immigration.”

