David Sacks: Congress Must Act to Eliminate Corruption from the Budget

Venture capitalist David Sacks has called for Congress to act on corruption exposed by Elon Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and eliminate it from the budget.

He made his call Sunday in an All-In podcast, asserting there is no time to waste: “What we really need is for Congress to now embrace all of the corruption that Elon Musk has found and eliminate it from the budget, because at the end of the day, in order to capture the savings here, we do need those appropriations eliminated from the budget.”

The White House AI and crypto czar made clear backsliding by Congress must not be allowed.

“My biggest concern is not something that DOGE is going to do or not it is up to – quite frankly – these old bulls in Congress, the people who control the appropriations process, are they going to basically backslide and just and just put the spending back in…”

DOGE began work on January 20, 2025, when it was established by an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The order reorganized the United States Digital Service and renamed it the United States DOGE Service.

One of its first major successes was discovering some $1.9 billion was “misplaced” by the previous Biden administration, as Breitbart News reported.

Musk has since said the organization will look into the reasons so many members of Congress suddenly become rich, accumulating generational wealth over their years in government service.

So far, DOGE has tallied up an estimated savings for U.S. taxpayers of $140 billion.