CNN’s Jennings: Biden Leaving Office in ‘Disgrace’

CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden will leave the office of the presidency in “disgrace.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Look, it is going to be really just days from now. Joe Biden will no longer be president. How will his time in office be remembered?”

Jennings said, “Look, I think he’s going to, think he’s going to leave office in disgrace. The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He’s going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout.”

He continued, “I think as we continue to, we’re just getting the first draft of this now, but as we continue to learn about the massive cover-up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity to cover that up, the efforts that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years. I think it’s going to be a really ugly chapter.”

He added, “It is a diminished presidency because of it, and I think we still don’t know the full extent of what they did to try to hide what they’ve been doing over in the West Wing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN