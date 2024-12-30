CBS News’ Crawford: Biden ‘Obvious Cognitive Decline’ Most ‘Undercovered and Underreported’ Story in 2024

During Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” network legal correspondent Jan Crawford called President Joe Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” one of the most undercovered and underreported stories of 2024.

Partial transcript as follows:

MAJOR GARRETT: One of the things we also do in the year-end correspondents roundtable is dig into what was undercovered or underreported.

Jan?

JAN CRAWFORD: Undercovered and underreported, that would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in the televised debate.

GARRETT: At the presidential debate with Donald Trump.

CRAWFORD: Unquestioned.

And it’s starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations, which has been reported in The Wall Street Journal, for four years. And yet he insisted that he could still run for president. We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats.

It could have changed the scope of the entire election. Yet still, incredibly, we read in The Washington Post that his advisers are saying that he regrets that he dropped out of the race, that he thinks he could have beaten Trump. And I think that is either delusional or they’re gaslighting the American people.

ROBERT COSTA: President Biden has said repeatedly he was sick during the debate June 27 in Atlanta and he’s always been fine and he leaves fine.

That is his position, the position of many of his top aides as well, even though there is that reporting.