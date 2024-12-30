Glaude: Greed, Selfishness, Hatred Is ‘at the Heart of Trumpism’

Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. claimed on Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that greed, selfishness, and hatred motivate the voters for President-elect Donald Trump.

Glaude said, “Its an important point that requires I think a bit truth-telling about the Republican Party in its modern iteration. There’s always been at least these three elements corporatists, libertarian and nativist. Right. So this is a really important point, right? In the sense that you’ve always had these three components and Ronald Reagan was able to balance them in interesting sorts of ways.”

He continued, “And so we have here is the plutocrat, right, in Elon Musk, right? Greed, you know, pulling, kind of advancing his interests and you have right-wing populism that sometimes is expressed in terms of an emphasis in the American worker but it takes the form of xenophobia, it takes the form of nativism, it takes the form of hatred.”

Glaude added, “So we have the collision of greed and hatred right in front of us and that’s at the heart of Trumpism, of Magaism. It’s always been greed, always been selfish, it’s always been hatred and now it’s in full view.”

He concluded, “What’s interesting about Bannon is that it carries forward this deep ugliness about who should be at the center of our imaginations, who we should care about. We don’t need five million Indians coming to the country, right? So it carries forth.”

