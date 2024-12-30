Homan: Trump’s ‘Great’ First Term Immigration Plan ‘Based on Merit, Mostly,’ He Gets We’re Nation of Immigrants

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” incoming Border Czar Tom Homan said that while he’ll leave the decision on H-1B visa policy up to President-Elect Donald Trump, Trump had a “great” plan on immigration during his first term that “was based on merit, mostly,” and Trump is not anti-immigration and understands America is a nation of immigrants.

Homan said, “Well, look, as far as the H-1B discussion, I’m not going to get ahead of the President on this. He’s going to have that — he’ll make that decision. I’m busy trying to secure the border and run a deportation operation. I’ll leave that up to the President to decide what he’s going to do.”

Homan continued, “I can tell you, in his first administration, his immigration plan was based on merit, mostly, right? People that come to the United States to get a visa and so forth that can improve and help the United States become even greater. You still had room for families, moms, dads, sons, and daughters. There’s still a family component, but it was based on merit the first time. I have not seen the second plan. I have not had a discussion about H-1B. So, I’ll leave it with the President to make those decisions.”

Later, co-host Marc Lotter said, “I think one of the biggest misconceptions people think is that President Trump, his policies are anti-immigration. They are anti-illegal immigration. He knows we are a country of immigrants.”

Homan responded, “Well, absolutely, and, like I said, he had a great immigration plan in the first administration, he’ll have another one for the second administration. But you’re right, I’m not anti-immigration, I’m anti-illegal immigration because of the tragedies I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

