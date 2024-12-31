CT A.G.: Attacking ‘Anchor Babies’ Is Attacking ‘Heart of the American Dream’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) vowed to file a lawsuit if the Trump administration moves to end birthright citizenship and argued that when President-Elect Donald Trump “attacks quote-unquote anchor babies and denying birthright citizenship to the children born in America of immigrant parents, he’s talking about me.” And both “America’s enduring promise” and “the heart of the American Dream” would be what he is defending with any lawsuit to defend birthright citizenship.

Tong stated, “It’s personal for so many of us, when he talks about de-naturalizing American citizens, he’s talking about my parents and my grandparents. But when he attacks quote-unquote anchor babies and denying birthright citizenship to the children born in America of immigrant parents, he’s talking about me.”

He continued, “And my parents, I grew up in a Chinese restaurant, my parents ran a Chinese restaurant and I grew up in that hot Chinese restaurant kitchen, and in one generation, I’ve gone from that Chinese restaurant kitchen to being the Attorney General of the state of Connecticut. That is America’s enduring promise, that is the heart of the American Dream, and that’s what we are fighting for.”

