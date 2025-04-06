Nolte: Media Fail — Trump Job Approval Rises 4 Points to 53%

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating rose four points during Tariff Week, from 49 percent to 53 percent.

The poll was taken by DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners of over 1,000 registered voters between March 31 and April 3.

Donald Trump’s four-point jump in job approval was not the only surprise.

Since March 7, Trump’s job approval from young voters between 18 and 29 jumped 13 points.

Among Independents and Democrats, Trump enjoyed a six-point increase.

Most telling, support from black voters jumped 17 points in a single week.

Finally, more people support than oppose Trump’s tariffs on foreign countries by a margin of 39 percent support and 37 percent oppose. Twenty-four percent were unsure.

Trump: America Was a “Sick Patient,” Liberation Day Was an “Operation” to Save It

When asked if they support “significantly reducing” the number of illegal immigrants coming into the country, 69 percent said yes.

When asked about “significantly reducing” the number of legal immigrants, a plurality of 46 percent said yes, while only 26 percent said no.

It should be noted that the poll was taken before the Stock Market dropped on Thursday and Friday. But it should also be noted that this is after the Regime Media coordinated a regime-wide tantrum over DOGE, the ridiculous SignalGate nothingburger, and the hoax about a gang member deported to El Salvador in error. It’s all so stupid, and Normal People see right through it.

During the week of the poll, Trump was also getting crucified nightly by the Legacy Media for even considering these reciprocal tariffs. The doomsday-speak was everywhere. Still, it did not have any effect other than to boost Trump’s approval in their poll, which makes you wonder why.

My guess is that Normal People understand the corporate media are deliberately turning everything up to 11 to damage his approval ratings. The media no longer have any game. Their playbook is as old and tired as it is transparent. Secondly, I think Normal People admire Trump standing alone against the storm refusing to bend. People want a leader and that’s what a leader does. Finally, and I think this is everyone’s biggest mistake, Normal People do not care about the Stock Market, they do not care about elite opinions and concerns.

When Trump came into office, the question about whether America was headed in the right direction was upside-down 70 to 30 percent. When more than two-thirds of the country believes the country is on the wrong track, the media whining about Trump violating norms is as tone-deaf as it gets.

Karoline Leavitt to Americans: “Don’t Buy into the Media’s Lies” About Trump’s Tariffs

Normal people get it now. They get that the media only lie ti manipulate them. They get that the Democrat Party is more interested in queering their kids, ruining women’s sports, and importing terrorists than creating jobs. They get that “free trade” is not really free when the other side is jamming us with tariffs. They get that if tariffs did not ruin the economies of so many other countries, it’s bizarre to claim it will hurt ours. They get that the ramifications of allowing our manufacturers to move overseas have turned America into a Service Economy and that if a war starts we need to be able to build things and not count on China for steel and medicine.

People do not give Trump enough credit for being America’s educator-in-chief. If you listen closely to the president, he is always-always-always teaching, and doing so more successfully than any politician since Ronald Reagan. This is why he is always in the media. Every stupid question the media asks he turns into an opportunity to teach us why our economy needs a trade reboot, why Greenland matters, why illegal aliens have got to go, why we need voter ID, why the war in Ukraine must end, and on and on…

People also understand Trump is not pro-tariff and this is a negotiation with two valuable goals in mind: 1) to get foreign countries to lower their tariffs, and 2) to encourage American manufacturing to return to America.

