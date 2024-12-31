GOP Rep. McCormick: Russia Can Be Defeated Within a Year if We Isolate Them, Properly Arm Ukraine

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Newsline,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that he believes President-Elect Donald Trump will figure out a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war and believes that Russia “could be defeated within one year” if they’re properly isolated and Ukraine is properly armed.

Host Jon Glasgow asked, “Russia’s foreign minister announced that the Kremlin is resistant to the President-Elect’s proposed peace plan. What do you make of this? Will Trump be able to make this — a peace plan happen there between Russia and Ukraine?”

McCormick responded, “He’s been surprisingly good, considering his lack of foreign policy before he became president last time, he did an amazing job. What he did with the Abraham Accords and with other foreign affairs-type issues was fantastic. And I trust that he will figure this out, too. I personally think that Russia could be defeated within one year. I’ve talked to the supreme allied commander. I’ve looked at the economics of it. If we isolated them, if we continue to put pressures on them, sanction them, keep India from selling back their own oil back to Europe through that venue after it’s processed, if you gave them the weapons that they need in Ukraine, we’ve shown that the Russians suffered over a half-a-million casualties, and they are struggling. And we have a combined GDP of $47 trillion between Europe and the United States versus their $2 trillion. I think we can handle business if we do what we’re supposed to do.”

McCormick also stated that the foreign aid bill could have been passed with H.R. 2 to put pressure on the Senate.

