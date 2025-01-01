Incoming Trump Official Grenell: Intel. Sharing Among Agencies Has Gotten Worse, FBI Doesn’t Act Quickly Enough

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Richard Grenell, incoming Envoy for Special Missions who served as acting Director of National Intelligence during the first Trump administration, discussed the terrorist attack in New Orleans and argued that the lack of intelligence sharing among agencies that was identified as a problem after September 11 is still a problem and has gotten worse and the FBI has issues with finding information, but then not acting on it quickly enough.

Grenell said, “Look, one of the things that happened after 9/11 is we did this big report and we issued this belief and changed our bureaucracy because our intelligence agencies had the pieces, but they didn’t communicate. And so, I think we still have this problem, and it’s a growing problem. We need to be able to get to the bottom of what did the FBI know, what did our intelligence agencies know, and what didn’t they do to act?”

Later, he stated, “The FBI needs to be reformed, because they’re finding information. They’re just not acting on this information quick enough.”

