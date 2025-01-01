Israeli Special Ops Veteran Cohen: FBI Has a ‘Serious DEI Problem’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Israeli Special Ops Veteran Aaron Cohen criticized the FBI’s lack of counterterror capabilities in the wake of the New Orleans terror attack that killed 15 and injured dozens of others.

According to Cohen, the FBI has a “serious DEI problem.”

“[I]t appears to have worked here,” he said. “And the fact that, that a lone wolf terrorist who’s clearly connected to ISIS was able to, two weeks after the Magdeburg car-ramming terror attack, take a vehicle, drive it through a giant New Year’s event in New Orleans on Bourbon Street, and run down and kill 15 people with a stolen AR type of weapon, I believe it was a 308, and a stolen Glock — leads me to believe here that we have multi-failures in our counter-terrorist capabilities. And I want to point at what Nicole said. There’s a serious DEI problem, clearly, that hasn’t just affected the Secret Service, it’s affected the FBI as well because nobody got in front of this terror attack.”

“Two, there’s no intelligence sharing,” Cohen added. “Three, where were the bollards? I think now is the time to point our finger because we have a serious problem in this country where an individual can go rogue, become radicalized and nobody in the federal government knows anything about this guy. Nobody knew that he had stolen weapons, and nobody knew that he was on his way to go commit an act of terror. So that’s a multi-failure terror attack, and we need to start getting in front of these. We need to start being proactive, and it’s time to stop messing around because those are real humans who were killed. Those are real stories. We need to get in front of these again.”

(h/t RCP Video)

