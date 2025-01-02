NBC’s Dilanian: Terror Risks of ISIS-Inspired Radicals, ‘Far-Right Extremism’ Concerning Officials

NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian said Wednesday on “NBC Nightly News” that ISIS-inspired radicals and far-right extremism are concerning to officials while discussing the terror attack in New Orleans on Bourbon Street that killed 15 and injured at least 30 on New Year’s Day.

Host Lester Holt said, “I think a lot of us did a double take when we saw that flag affixed to the trailer hitch on that vehicle. It was what appeared to be a ISIS flag, it has been confirmed as such. What does this tell us about the state of ISIS as we launch into 2025?”

Dilanian said, “The FBI director and others have been saying for some time that the threat from ISIS inspired terrorist attacks is greater than it has been for a long time particularly post October 7, in light of the controversy over the war in Gaza and people inflamed across the Middle East about that. You also have a situation where political violence in the United States is increasingly a risk and more and more people are turning to extremist ideologies whether it’s ISIS or people who don’t like healthcare executives or far-right extremism. So you have a confluence of risk factors here but what counterterrorism officials are saying is they are very concerned.”

