Murphy: We Will See Dems ‘Locked Up,’ Media Companies ‘Shut Down’ by Trump

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that once in office, President Donald Trump will lock up Democrats and shut down media companies sometime in the spring.

Murphy said, “We have to raise alarms on what is a really dangerous assault on democracy that has been underway since the election and will continue after the inauguration. It is just not hyperbole to suggest that we might be looking at Democrats being locked up, media companies being shut down by this new administration sometime in the spring.”

He continued, “So listen, I’m all for rebuilding the Democratic Party. I have a lot of thoughts on how we can become much more of an economic populist party, reaching out to folks who have been duped by Donald Trump. But let’s be honest, Democrats are going to pass anything in the next couple of years, so we have to make sure everybody understands what the Republicans are trying to do, that is to steal your money by cutting things like Medicaid and Medicare in order to finance another giveaway to billionaires and corporations.”

Murphy added, “That is the beginning of the end of the Republican agenda, and that is what Democrats have to talk about.”

