Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Doesn’t Make Sense to Work with GOP, They Want Border Security, No Work Permits

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) stated that he believes that there aren’t going to be many areas where it would make sense for Democrats to work with Republicans because “Republicans say they want to have border security” which “means mass deportations. It means children in camps. It means not having any sort of pathways to work permits for people that have been here for 20 or 30 years.”

Host Symone Sanders said, “[I]t sounds like you all are ready to work with Republicans where it makes sense, but I’m looking to see where Republicans have said it makes sense to work with you all.”

Garcia responded, “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of places where it actually is going to make sense. Because, at the end of the day, Republicans say they want to have border security, but what does it really mean? It means mass deportations. It means children in camps. It means not having any sort of pathways to work permits for people that have been here for 20 or 30 years. So, the Republicans’ idea of bipartisanship is, we get everything [we] want, you get nothing.”

