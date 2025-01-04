House Homeland Security Chair: We Need More FBI Agents in Spots People Get Radicalized

On Friday’s “CBS Mornings,” House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) argued that preventing an attack like the New Orleans terrorist attack is “going to require boots on the ground all over the country, in places where people get radicalized.” And while the FBI had a robust presence in the wake of the September 11 attacks, they “pulled back over the past several years, and they need to put that back into place.”

Green stated, “What our FBI needs is more…resources looking for individuals…that get radicalized inside our country. The fusion centers do a pretty good job most of the time, but a situation like this where a guy gets radicalized, we don’t know exactly when, and then turns — is turned on to do a mission like this, that’s the information that’s going to require boots on the ground all over the country, in places where people get radicalized. And they pulled back after — initially, after 9/11, the FBI was in — they were everywhere looking, they caught those guys in upstate New York by doing that human intelligence. But they’ve pulled back over the past several years, and they need to put that back into place.”

