Alex Marlow: Here’s Why Trudeau Went Down

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and why it happened.

Marlow stated, “[F]irst and foremost was immigration. … The issue was mainly that there was — the fact of the matter is is that illegal immigration…they lost control over it in the country. … And also the healthcare system was not working.”

