Alex Marlow: Zuckerberg’s Moving Meta to Texas Is a Big Middle Finger to Newsom

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Meta moving moderators to Texas from California.

Marlow stated, “I do regard it as a stunt, the moving to Texas. Because if he goes to Austin, it’s going to be very similar people to Silicon Valley…it’s a big middle finger in the air to Newsom. … You’ve got to go to a place where there’s more normal people.”

