CNN’s Phillip: ‘Nobody Wants Facebook to Be This Free Speech Panacea’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip reacted to Meta changing its fact-checking and content moderation policies by stating that she doesn’t know “that anybody was saying that there is not enough free speech on Facebook.” And declaring that “Nobody wants Facebook to be this free speech panacea.”

Phillip said, [relevant remarks begin around 33:45] “I don’t know that anybody was saying that there is not enough free speech on Facebook. First of all, not a lot of people younger than the age of 35 are using Facebook anymore anyway. Nobody wants Facebook to be this free speech panacea. I’m curious about where this is even coming from, outside of pleasing a Trump-focused narrative that there is a speech problem on certain social media platforms.”

Phillip also stated that she doesn’t object to using community notes and argued that it would make more sense for Facebook to place its moderators in different places around the nation instead of just putting them in Texas since Texas, like any other place, has its biases.

Later in the segment, she said that she thinks that “the numbers show a lot of conservatives use Facebook and have been.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett