Dem Sen. Kelly: Hegseth ‘Does Not Seem to Have the Qualifications’ to Run Department of Defense

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face theNation” that President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, “just does not seem to have the qualifications” for the appointment.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to get to two of the- two of the picks here. You sit on the Armed Services Committee. Typically, only the ranking and chairs of the committees get to see the FBI background check on a nominee. But as you know, many senators are asking for more information on Pete Hegseth, here. Do you have any information from the ranking member of the committee, from Senator Reed, that you will get access or get any information from that FBI background check?

KELLY: Margaret, let me just start by saying, there is not a job that’s more serious and more critical to our national security than Secretary of Defense, and we need a qualified individual in that job, and he just does not seem to have the qualifications. And then on top of that, you look at his personal conduct, especially when he was managing Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans of America. You know, these two organizations were financially- financially mismanaged. There was reports of being into- intoxicated on the job, and creating an environment, you know, where there was, you know, some issues with, you know, sexual harassment. So I think it’s in the nominee, Mr. Hegseth’s, best interest if he wants to be confirmed for this job, for us to have all the information. You know, the information from these organizations, but also the FBI background check. Right now, as you say, the chairman and the ranking member are going to get it. That’s an agreement with the White House, but there has been exceptions made in the past for certain nominees. This, clearly, because it is bipartisan, like a bi- you know, across the aisle, folks want to see the FBI background check. I think we should get an opportunity to take a look at it.

BRENNAN: Okay, the New York Times is reporting that your- that the ranking member had been briefed as of Friday. Are- you’re saying no information has been shared?

KELLY: Yes.

BRENNAN: Okay, do you think it will be before Tuesday—

KELLY: Not yet.

BRENNAN: —when the hearing—

KELLY: I don’t know. I think—

BRENNAN: Okay.

KELLY: —you know, we will have an opportunity, you know- I’ll talk to the ranking member, and I also talked to the chairman about this, about his nomination in general. Moreso, the discussion I had with Roger Wicker was about just meeting with Mr. Hegseth. We’ve reached out to him multiple times. Have not been able to schedule a meeting in my office. And he’s not meeting with any other Democrats on the committee other than the ranking member. More information is better. If- if he wants to be confirmed to this job, I think it’s in our best interest to have everything put out on the table.