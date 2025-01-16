Ted Cruz: Hamas Came to the Table Because of Donald Trump

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) credited President-elect Donald Trump for Hamas’ willingness to broker a peace agreement with the Israeli government.

The Texas Republican, however, said President Joe Biden and his policies were not only the reason for the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas but also the reason for the prolonged conflict that dated back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas initiated an attack on Israel’s soil.

Cruz said the Biden administration had undermined Israel’s efforts to eradicate the threat from Hamas, and if not for Trump’s election, there would still be conflict.

“[I] don’t know if a deal is going to happen or not,” Cruz said. “I do know that the reason Hamas came to the table is because of Donald Trump — that he said there would be hell to pay if the hostages were not released. And so my prayers are certainly that the hostages are released, that they are released immediately, that the American hostages are released, that the Israeli hostages are released. But at the same time, I strongly and unequivocally support Israel’s stated objective of completely eliminating Hamas. That is in Israel’s national security interest, and it’s in America’s national security interest.”

