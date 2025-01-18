Khanna: Bass Should Go as Mayor, Need ‘New Leadership Across the State’

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s edition of “The Issue Is,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for Disney CEO Bob Iger to replace Karen Bass as Mayor of Los Angeles and stated that “we need a new leadership in the state of California and in these cities.” And “we certainly need dynamic leadership in Los Angeles.”

Khanna said, “[W]ho should be running for L.A. mayor is Bob Iger. He is someone I know very well. He’s the leader of Disney. He’s a remarkable person. He had thought about running for president. … And we need a new leadership in the state of California and in these cities. Bob Iger would be phenomenal. It’s going to be a huge rebuild in Los Angeles, and I’m hopeful that he will do it.”

He added, “I supported [Bass] the first time. … I would rather see Bob Iger right now. It’s a moment of crisis. I think Iger has the business leadership, the ability to do something new to help redevelop. We’ve got to get that city, as you know, ready for the Olympics in 2028. … I want new leadership across the state in California. But we certainly need dynamic leadership in Los Angeles.”

