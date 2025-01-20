Dem Sen. Murphy: Have ‘to Be at Top Volume Level Every Single Day’ About How ‘Democracy Is Falling’

On MSNBC on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that Democrats have “got to be at top volume level every single day. And I think if you are, your credibility of that the message that you’re sending, the oligarchy is forming, our democracy is falling, the corruption is beginning, it just has a lot more weight if you’re consistent about it.”

Murphy said, “We are meeting every day, later today, to begin to build out that campaign that’s going to stop, hopefully, not just a couple of these nominees, but stop that billionaire tax cut. Again, we have faith because we stopped the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, that we can organize the country, by traveling the country, against the billionaire tax break. But, listen, there are some people in my party that think you sort of reserve power to use at a later time, that you wait until the moment is the most urgent. I actually don’t believe that’s how politics works.”

He continued, “I worry that if we sort of remain quiet right now and wait until the right moment in February or March to scream at the top of our lungs, people won’t take us seriously, because they see — many people see — that the corruption is beginning right now. So, I just think you’ve got to be at top volume level every single day. And I think if you are, your credibility of that the message that you’re sending, the oligarchy is forming, our democracy is falling, the corruption is beginning, it just has a lot more weight if you’re consistent about it.”

