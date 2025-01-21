Hulk Hogan: The Only Person Biden Didn’t Pardon Was Hunter’s Little Baby with the Stripper

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former WWE professional wrestler and ardent Trump supporter Hulk Hogan quipped about the release of a handful of pardons from former President Joe Biden nearing the conclusion of his presidency.

Biden had granted clemency to family members involved in the Biden family business, including brothers James and Frank Biden, just moments before President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Hogan suggested Biden had pardoned his entire family, except for the child his son Hunter Biden had fathered with Lunden Roberts, an ex-stripper and mother of the younger Biden’s child Navy Joan Roberts

“How you feeling, Hulk?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Brother, I am so, so stressed out,” Hogan replied. “Brother, you know, riddle me this, riddle me that nobody’s afraid of the old man who don’t know where he’s at, brother. What a day.”

“What a day, and now he left,” Watters said. “We saw him leave on the helicopter.”

“Oh my gosh,” Hogan said. “No, but he’s not going anywhere. You know what he’s doing? Pardon me this. Pardon me that. Pardon my brother, my uncle, my sister, Cheney. Everybody in the world. Fauci, he pardons. The only person he didn’t pardon was Hunter’s little baby with a stripper in case he does anything wrong.”

“Oh my gosh,” Watters added. “Nothing says I’m guilty than pardoning your entire family.”

