Alex Marlow: Democrat ‘Sore Losers’ Are Holding Up Trump Cabinet Confirmations for No Reason

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the confirmation battles for Trump’s Cabinet picks and some delays in the process.

Marlow said, “[T]his is just grandstanding obstruction, just for being bad sports, just being sore losers. They can’t hold it up forever.”

