CNN’s Kinzinger to Speaker Johnson: ‘How Dare You Use the Bible’ While Discussing Trump’s Pardons

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” network contributor Adam Kinzinger lamented House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) citation of the Bible, saying he believed in repentance when discussing President Donald Trump’s pardons of 1,500 people involved in the January 6 protest.

When asked about the J6 pardons at a press conference, Johnson said, “We believe in redemption. We believe in second chances.”

Kinzinger said, “So, I’m speaking as a Christian here. I saw Speaker Johnson say, ‘We believe in redemption.’ How dare you use the Bible in this. First off, the big key on redemption is repentance. All these people you saw that you just showed, have no repentance. In fact, they think what they did is right. And look, Pam Hemphill, who actually is rejecting the pardon, she has real repentance for this.”

He added, “And then, by the way, Hunter Biden, who was actually repentant of the things he did, spent two years being attacked for political purposes. I mean, don’t talk about repentance, Speaker Johnson. Defend this. Go out and defend that there’s these criminals out on the street now. Do that. I’ll respect if you do it. All these Republicans, go on the record and say you agree with this, but don’t come here with repentance to me.”

