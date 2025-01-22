Trump: States Should Handle Disasters, Feds Can Help With Money, FEMA Just Gets in the Way

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump criticized the workings of FEMA and argued that the agency just gets in the way and stated that he would prefer that states handle disaster responses and then the federal government can provide financial assistance.

Trump said, “FEMA is whole another discussion, because all it does is complicate everything. FEMA has not done their job for the last four years. I had FEMA working really well…but unless you have certain types of leadership, it’s really — it gets in the way, and FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly, because I’d rather see the states take care of their own problems.”

He added, “Oklahoma is very competent. … But you know what, if they get hit with a tornado or something, let Oklahoma fix it. You don’t need — and then the federal government can help them out with the money. FEMA is getting in the way of everything and the Democrats actually use FEMA not to help North Carolina.”

Trump also stated that there will need to be a large amount of money for Los Angeles after the fires there.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett