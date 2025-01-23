Alex Marlow: How Pierre Poilievre Schooled ‘Woke Freak’ Reporter with Simple Trick

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Pierre Poilievre’s exchange with a member of the media.

Marlow stated, “[T]his is the trump card, the ace up your sleeve, make them defend their insane ideas, ask them, do you believe there is another gender other than male and female, and if so, what is it?”

