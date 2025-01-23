Durbin: We Should ‘Encourage’ Government Agencies to Defy Trump DEI Order

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that “We should continue to encourage” government agencies to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives despite the order from President Donald Trump to the contrary.

Host Andrea Mitchell said, “I want to ask you about the DEI decision, because that affects, it seems like everyone in government, and, by implication, the way it’s worded, it seems like it’s also a directive to universities, to corporations, to others around the country.”

Durbin answered, “Well, there’s no doubt about it. It’s designed to discourage efforts to have diversity in the leadership of companies, as well as agencies of government. I happen to think that diversity is America’s strength. Obviously, the Trump administration sees it just the opposite. We should continue to encourage individuals and agencies and corporations to do the right thing anyway.”

