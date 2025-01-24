Alex Marlow: Follow the Money—NFL Rigging Playoffs for the Chiefs So Taylor Swift Will Attend Super Bowl

Breitbart TV

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the NFL playoffs.

Marlow said, “You guys know the NFL just rigs it for the Chiefs, right? Because they need to have Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. … [T]hat does seem real, right? … I don’t follow sportsball that close. I haven’t watched any football this year, I don’t think. … I’ve seen some of the calls.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeRumbleApple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.