Khanna: Urging Gov’t Employees to Report Secret DEI Programs Like ‘Surveillance State’, Libertarians Should Oppose It

Ian Hanchett

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that the Trump administration urging government employees to report any government DEI programs that still exist is “scary.” And “like the surveillance state” and argued that anyone who is a libertarian should oppose the move.

After host Bill Maher said that he opposes the idea of government employees turning each other in by stating, “I said I wouldn’t pre-hate. Hating, hating. If it’s between prejudice and Judas, I’m hating, hating.” Khanna said, “More than inappropriate, it’s scary. It’s like the surveillance state. Come on. As a libertarian, you should be –.”

Maher then cut in to say he hates the idea of government employees reporting each other.

