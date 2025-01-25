Khanna: Urging Gov’t Employees to Report Secret DEI Programs Like ‘Surveillance State’, Libertarians Should Oppose It

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that the Trump administration urging government employees to report any government DEI programs that still exist is “scary.” And “like the surveillance state” and argued that anyone who is a libertarian should oppose the move.

After host Bill Maher said that he opposes the idea of government employees turning each other in by stating, “I said I wouldn’t pre-hate. Hating, hating. If it’s between prejudice and Judas, I’m hating, hating.” Khanna said, “More than inappropriate, it’s scary. It’s like the surveillance state. Come on. As a libertarian, you should be –.”

Maher then cut in to say he hates the idea of government employees reporting each other.

