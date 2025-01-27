Alex Marlow: ‘Get the Nelk Boys Out There’ Doing ICE Raids with Homan

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed immigration enforcement.

Marlow stated, “I love this approach, Dr. Phil embedding himself with ICE. … He should do it with all of these sort of influencers. I don’t care, get the Nelk Boys out there, whoever the young kids are listening to, get your favorite influencers, get them out there with ICE, do raids, I don’t care, whatever publicizes that America is closed.”

