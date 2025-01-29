Noem on Deportations Raids: ‘New York City Is Safer Because These Dangerous Criminals Are Gone’

Tuesday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem touted the ICE raids that have resulted in the capture and likely deportation of “dangerous criminals.”

“Boy, that didn’t take long. You got to work really, really quick,” host Sean Hannity said. “You were out with in protective vest. You were embedded with ICE last night. You got these dirt bags as you call them, including the Tren de Aragua ring leader, which is a huge get I think for your department and for Tom Homan and for all these agents. Congratulations on a successful raid last night in New York.”

“Well, Sean, we’ve just gotten started,” Noem replied. “We are picking up the worst of the worst in this country that are making our streets so dangerous. And so, yes, we did encounter and incarcerate a Tren de Aragua member, that one of the ring leaders, he had warrants out for his arrest in Colorado. In fact, he was one of those that we saw on some of the video from that apartment building that they had taken over and had perpetuated so much violence there. So this was a good morning for our agents and the cooperation with the NYPD and ATF and DEA.”

She added, “We had a great partnership going and did several of these arrests, and the community is safer now. That’s the reality of it. Everybody who has been concerned about walking their children to school or spending and doing business in these communities now know that New York City is safer because these dangerous criminals are gone and they’re no longer living in their community.”

