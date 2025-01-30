Alex Marlow: Tulsi Gabbard Is a Threat to the War Machine Because She Wants a Safer and More Peaceful World

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

Marlow stated, “She’s not joking around. So, she wants people to have a safer, more peaceful world. That’s what she’s about. And she’s not someone who’s carrying water. It’s not her role. It should be very refreshing…it could be a nail-biter for her to get confirmed because she’s a threat to the establishment.”

