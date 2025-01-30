Grassley: Air Traffic Controller Shortage Is ‘Very Clear’, Has Been ‘Big Concern’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated that the shortage of air traffic controllers was “made very clear” by the questioning of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and has “been a big concern of appropriators in the United States Senate.”

Co-host Steve Doocy said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:30] “[Y]ou have flown in and out of Reagan National for decades. And one of the things, during that time, is the air traffic has essentially doubled. It went from 15 million people a year to 25 million last year. We know that there’s a problem with America’s air traffic control system. We need more air traffic controllers.”

Grassley responded, “That’s been made very clear by the questioning of Duffy as Secretary of Transportation, and, also, it’s been a big concern of appropriators in the United States Senate. It was a discussion yesterday even in our Republican caucus about the need for more [FAA] controllers. So, it is a big issue before the Congress of the United States. And we’ve got to accept the fact we’ve got to have safety of the airways and the FAA plays a very major role in it, in fact, almost the sole role.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett