Tulsi Gabbard Exposes How Obama and Biden Installed Christian-Murdering Islamists in Syria

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Syria policy of the Biden administration.

Marlow stated, “[T]his is all on Biden…and all on the Republican establishment for not doing a good enough job here as well over the years, but it’s mostly Biden. … But it’s noteworthy that they’re persecuting Christians now, you’ve got an al-Qaeda guy in there. It’s just such bad news, and Biden was out there, excited about this.”

