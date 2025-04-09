A young American man was found dead on a beach during a vacation to the Bahamas with his parents after disappearing the day before, according to his family.

“They believe his death is suspicious after authorities found 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont, of Maryland, dead on Paradise Island in Nassau on April 6, just 12 hours after he landed on the island with his parents,” Fox News reported.

His mother, Michelle McAlmont, said she was “traumatized” after identifying her son’s body and alleged that he appeared to be beaten, Fox 5 D.C. reported, citing Eyewitness News Bahamas.

Authorities are waiting for McAlmont’s autopsy results, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Shanta Knowles told the island outlet.

Dinari disappeared after he left his family during dinner to get a jacket, according to the report. His parents filed a missing person report when they were unable to locate him and could not track his phone location data.

The family was staying at the Reef at Atlantis resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests,” the resort told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, which warns tourists to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.” The advisory extends to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles, and Turks and Caicos.